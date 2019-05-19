|
Terry Dean Lane
Des Moines - Terry Dean Lane, 67, passed away on May 15, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa from heart complications. He was the husband of Sandy and they were married for over 45 years.
Born in 1951, in Bethany, Missouri, he was the son of Gerald and Lois Lane. He grew up in the Lamoni area and he graduated from Lamoni High School in 1970. After his high school graduation, he hitch-hiked out to the West Coast and lived in Oregon for the summer. After returning to Iowa he followed in his father's footsteps and spent the rest of his adult life driving a truck and hauling grain, primarily around central Iowa.
On February 23, 1974, Terry married Sandy Gillman in Russell, Iowa. Terry and Sandy had three children, Wade Austin, Jared Joshua and Dusty Lea. Terry and Sandy bought their home in Bondurant in 1977, and they raised their family and lived there for the next forty-two years. While raising their family, Terry coached soccer and was a cub scout leader. He never missed any of his children's athletic activities while they were growing up.
Until becoming a grandfather he enjoyed bowling and playing softball. Once he became a grandfather his focus shifted to spending time with his grandchildren and attending their activities. Throughout his life he enjoyed reading, studying history and playing poker.
Over the last couple years, he semi-retired. He enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing at his cabin in northern Missouri. He enjoyed mushroom hunting and maintaining the land around his cabin.
Terry and Sandy had nine grandchildren. Ethan Andrew, Bailee Dawn, Austin Dean, Alyssa Grace, Bianca Kay, Chloe Taylor, Meadow Marie, Evey Lynn, and Titan Joshua.
Terry is survived by his wife, Sandy, his children and their spouses, Wade and Rianna, Jared and Stacy and Dusty and Marshall. He is also survived by his mother, Lois and his stepfather, Robert, his sister, Sharon and her husband, Elvin and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Gerald and his close cousin, Larry Lane.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ Des Moines Northeast Restoration Branch located at 3225 East Douglas Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 1-2 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church located at 531 W. Main St. in Lamoni, Iowa with the funeral at 2 p.m. Burial following at Rose Hill Cemetery in Lamoni. On line condolences may be made at www.sladefuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019