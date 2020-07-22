1/1
Terry Douglas Bretthauer
1941 - 2020
Terry Douglas Bretthauer

Urbandale - Terry Bretthauer, son of Glen and Betty (Shugart) Bretthauer was born February 5, 1941 in Fort Dodge, IA. He graduated from Fort Dodge Sr. High School in 1959 and served in the US Army from 1963 to 1965. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Fort Dodge and married Kay Anderson. The couple moved to Des Moines where Terry worked for Union Pacific Railroad until his retirement over 35 years later.

Terry enjoyed sports, watching movies, airplanes, lots of car rides, and talking to his fellow railroaders.

He is survived by his wife, Kay; his children, Kristin (Brad) Hunt and Douglas Bretthauer of Ankeny, and Stephen (Brandi) Bretthauer of Urbandale; seven grandchildren; his sister, Mary Burris of Moorland; brothers, Rick Bretthauer of North Liberty, Chuck Bretthauer of Fort Dodge and Steve (Julie) Anderson of Independence, MO; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Phil Bretthauer and Mick Bretthauer; brothers-in-law, Gary Anderson and Bob Burris; and his niece, Janelle Cravens.

No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
