Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church
510 E First St
Ankeny, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church
510 E First St
Ankeny, IA
Terry F. Miller


1938 - 2019
Terry F. Miller Obituary
Terry F. Miller

Ankeny - Terry Franklin Miller, 80, passed away on Aug. 9, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 am to 10:30 am at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1102 NW Weigel Dr., Ankeny, followed immediately by a funeral mass. Private inurnment will be at Oralabor Cemetery.

Terry F. Miller was born Nov. 7, 1938, in Oakland, Iowa, to Elmer L. and Ina E. (Killion) Miller. He graduated from Oakland High School in 1957, and attended Iowa State University. He was employed as a surveyor for the Iowa Highway Commission. In 1959, he married Joleen Ann Tigges. They traveled on a survey crew until 1961, at which time they moved to Ames. Terry then worked as a draftsman in Detail Bridge Design at the DOT for 35 years, retiring in 1995.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Joleen, son Michael (Tammy) of Ankeny, daughter-in-law Laurie, of Sioux City, and son Thomas (Laura) of Ames. He is also survived by brother Marion Miller of Ames; sister Cheradel Althouse of Fremont, NE; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, his parents-in-law Henry and Dominica (Minnie) Tigges, his brothers-in-law George Tigges and Jerry Althouse, and his son, David.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 13, 2019
