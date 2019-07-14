|
Terry Lee Granneman
Clive - Terry Lee Granneman, 71, beloved husband, father, brother, Papa and friend, sailed into heaven on July 6, 2019.
Terry loved everything to do with the water. He owned a ski boat most of his adult life, vacationed at Lake Okoboji, owned a home at Lake Panorama, helped build a waterski course at Clearwater Beach, and loved teaching his children, grandchildren and anyone else who was interested how to ski. He and his devoted wife of 39 years, Mary, took many sailing trips around the Caribbean—a favorite destination was the British Virgin Islands—and were often accompanied by some of their multitude of friends. They also enjoyed houseboating trips at Lake of the Ozarks, towing the ski boat along to catch the perfect "water like glass" in the early mornings. If Terry wasn't on a boat, he was probably playing pool or golfing.
Terry was born on February 16, 1948, in Sumner, Iowa to Bernadine and George Granneman. He graduated from Oelwein High School and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Sharon, in 1978, and his youngest son, Gavin, in 2007. He is survived by his wife; brothers, Larry and Les; and sister, Wanda. His son, Jamie and stepdaughter, Nicole (Sparks), live in Colorado where he loved to vacation and visit his grandchildren, Joey, Jace, Macy, and Trey.
Terry fought valiantly against myelofibrosis, a rare form of bone marrow cancer that ultimately took his life. He passed away with his first-born son, Jamie, by his side. Mary wishes to thank the amazing staff at the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics who took such compassionate care of Terry and lined the halls to applaud his fight as he was moved to hospice care. The in Iowa City was a place of refuge and comfort to Mary during his extended hospitalizations, and the nurses and staff at Mercy Hospice made his journey to heaven as comfortable as possible.
Donations in his memory can be made to , 750 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City. Online condolences may be directed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
A celebration of Terry's wonderful life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 10 at the Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019