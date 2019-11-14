|
|
Terry Lee Lampman
Granger, Iowa - Terry Lee Lampman, age 75, passed away on October 23, 2019 at Granger Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Terry was born the son of Wilbur Buchanan and Ada Scott on August 15, 1944.
Terry was a bit of a solitary man who chose to take life's journey in his own unique way. Although he did not have a big circle of friends, in these last years his care givers became both friends and family. He was ornery and had a wicked sense of humor. He truly enjoyed wearing t-shirts that made a statement. He was a dog lover and commented that dogs were the kindest people in the world.
Terry often expressed the wish that he could just buy a camper and hit the road and live life in his own way. Well, there may not be a camper involved but Terry has embarked on the next leg of his journey. He will be fondly remembered by many.
Per his wishes, no formal services will be held.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to the ARL in his memory. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019