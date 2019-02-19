|
|
Terry Owens
Des Moines - Terry James Owens, 89, passed away on February 15, 2019 at the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center in Des Moines. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Ottumwa.
Terry is survived by his daughters, Mary (Doug Scott) Owens and Tess Owens; sons, Jerry (Kathleen Repenning) Owens and John (Patrick Morden) Owens; sisters, Helen Long and Rosellen Clark; brother Jerry Hugh Owens; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arzell; sisters, Marita Richmond, Rosemary Blaine, Mary Owens and Judy Owens; and twin brother, Harry Owens.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 19, 2019