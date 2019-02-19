Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Owens

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terry Owens Obituary
Terry Owens

Des Moines - Terry James Owens, 89, passed away on February 15, 2019 at the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center in Des Moines. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Ottumwa.

Terry is survived by his daughters, Mary (Doug Scott) Owens and Tess Owens; sons, Jerry (Kathleen Repenning) Owens and John (Patrick Morden) Owens; sisters, Helen Long and Rosellen Clark; brother Jerry Hugh Owens; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arzell; sisters, Marita Richmond, Rosemary Blaine, Mary Owens and Judy Owens; and twin brother, Harry Owens.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
Download Now