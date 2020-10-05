1/
Terry Ray Stubbs
Terry Ray Stubbs

Grimes - Terry Ray Stubbs, 76, of Grimes passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home.

Terry was born March 2, 1944, in Leon, IA, the son of Arthur Gerald and Cora Minne (Bryant) Stubbs.

Terry served his country in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. He made his home in Missouri, Indianola and Osceola where he worked in various foundries for 35 years. For the past 17 years he has served as the Manager at the Mini Storage in Grimes.

He was married to Sherrill Huss on September 17, 1990 in Osceola.

Terry had the honor when he got to take the honor flight to Washington DC on September 12, 2017 and upon his arrival a little girl standing by her mother saluted him.

He was a member of the American Legion in Osceola and enjoyed golfing and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, six sisters and a step son John Clark.

Terry is survived by his wife Sherrill, two daughters, Terri Rae Stevens and Cora Lea Stubbs, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, a brother Billy, two step daughters, Beth Clark and Jacque Riddle and his best friend Omar Alawadi.

Private family services will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
