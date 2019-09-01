Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Easter Lake
Des Moines, IA
Terry W. McDowell


1949 - 2019
Terry W. McDowell Obituary
Terry W. McDowell

- - Terry W. McDowell, 68, passed away on August 28, 2019. He was born on December 31, 1949 to James and Patricia (Ethington) McDowell.

Terry is survived by his loving wife, Adriana; sons, Jeff (Tricia), and James; daughters, Tracey (Chris) Lukasak and Bianca Grigorean; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Debbie and Julie; and best friends Cary and Kim Lambros. He was preceded in death by his parents, James McDowell and Patricia Fox; brother Gary McDowell and his son, Rowdy.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 1st, 2019 at Easter Lake in Des Moines.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Terry.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 1, 2019
