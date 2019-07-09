|
Terry Webb
Des Moines - Terry A. Webb, 69, passed away on July 5, 2019, ending his fight with cancer. He is survived by his son Taylor (Beth), his siblings Linda Cook (Dick), Randy, Greg (Marnie), granddaughters, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Nancy.
Family and friends will celebrate Terry's life at Captain Roy's on Friday, July 12 to share stories and memories from 5-7pm. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph's Indian School (Chamberlain, SD).
"So I close in saying that I might have been given a bad break, but I've got an awful lot to live for. Thank you"--Lou Gehrig
Published in Des Moines Register on July 9, 2019