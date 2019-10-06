|
The Hon. (Ret.) James Q. "Jim" Blomgren
The Hon. (Ret.) James Q. "Jim" Blomgren left us far too soon on September 25, 2019 at the age of 71. He was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa on November 6, 1947, to Francis Hamilton "FH" Blomgren and Mary Hygene Sharp Blomgren.
A proud 1965 graduate of Oskaloosa High School, Jim then graduated from The University of Iowa in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History. He obtained his Juris Doctor degree in 1972 at the University of Virginia (UVa) in Charlottesville.
Jim was a respected jurist and member of the Iowa legal community practicing first in Des Moines and then for over 20 years in Oskaloosa. He was a member of the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers, as well as a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates.
In 1998, Jim was appointed Judge for the 8th Judicial District of Iowa by then Governor Terry Brandstad. Jim was appointed to be the district's Chief Judge in 2001, and was reappointed as such every two years thereafter until his retirement from the bench in December 2012.
After leaving the bench Jim returned to private practice for two years before accepting an appointment to serve as Mahaska County Attorney in 2015. He served in that role until his retirement in December 2018.
Jim was a devoted husband for 33 years to his loving wife Pamela. He was an engaged and loving parent and grandparent who always wanted his children and grandchildren to choose the path that was right for them, advising them to always "do what's fair and right" (followed by "and don't forget to wear your seatbelt").
Jim always loved the outdoors, loved to fish and hunt, played tennis well into his adult life, enjoyed golf, and later took up pickleball. He and Pam fished Alaska's Kenai River for King Salmon numerous times. His hunting expeditions included Alaska black bear, antelope, mule deer, elk, whitetail deer, Canada geese, pheasant, quail, turkey, and caribou - all hunts resulting in successful harvests. It was during his final expedition - hunting mountain caribou in Canada's Northwest Territories - that Jim left this world for one even more majestic.
He touched so many lives, and the world is better because he was in it. His laugh, his words of wisdom, and his kind face will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his wife Pamela; daughter Kate Blomgren (Alastair Bullett) of Chicago, IL; son James Blomgren (Katy) of Cumming, Iowa; daughter Shannon Gausman (Carl) of West Des Moines, IA; daughter Ryan Goemaat (Jesse) of Hamilton, IA; sister Carol (Jim) Roever of St. Joseph, MO; sister Barbara Miller of Dayton, OH; mother-in-law Bessie Young of Cedar Rapids, IA; eight grandchildren; two nieces; one nephew; five great-nephews, one great-niece, and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law, James W. Young, and a brother-in-law, Dan Miller.
A visitation will be held Sunday, October 6th from 1:00 to 4:00 at Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 7th at 1:00 at Gateway Nazarene Church in Oskaloosa with interment to follow at Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the capital campaign for the new YMCA in Oskaloosa (checks can be made out to the Mahaska County YMCA Capital Campaign) or to Mahaska County Pheasants Forever.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 6, 2019