Thelma A. Fisch
Thelma A. Fisch

Grimes - Heaven gained a sweet angel on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Thelma Fisch was born on February 14, 1919 (a Valentine baby) in Decatur County, Iowa.

Her greatest treasures were her children and grandchildren. We always knew when we came home from school delicious homemade cookies were there. She was a great seamstress. Our prom dresses were one of a kind and so special. She taught us to always have respect for others. If you see someone in need of assistance, make sure you offer to help. Mom's wonderful smile lit up the whole room and she always had a positive outlook on life. She was one of 6 children and they were all musically inclined. Our heart breaks that she is gone but her memories will be with us forever.

She is preceded in death by her mother Elsie and father, James Zimmerman, husband Florian Fisch, sisters Alberta, Clara, and brothers Charlie and Woodrow. She is survived by her sister Nancy Reel, children Ronnie Vitiritto (Joe), Conie Hixson, Mike and Gary (Debbie) Fisch. Six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Our family would like to thank Wesly Life and Wesly Life Hospice for the excellent care they have given our mom.

A memorial service will be Monday, August 10, 2020, 10:00 a.m., Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50322. Interment of cremains will follow immediately in the Veterans Section of Glendale Cemetery next to her husband Florian.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
