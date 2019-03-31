Services
St John's Lutheran Church
600 6th Ave
Des Moines, IA 50309
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
1 NE 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines - Thelma A. Cornwell passed away March 12, 2019, in Des Moines at the age of 98. She was born January 17, 1921, in Waverly, Iowa, to Robert and Zola Guthrie.

Thelma graduated from North High School and was a member of the North High Alumni Association. She was also a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Des Moines and Order of the Eastern Star-Auburn Chapter.

Thelma is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Sandegren (Keokuk, IA); two sons, Jack Chester Cornwell (New York, NY) and Joel Robert Cornwell (Chicago, IL); and her two granddaughters, Jill Gales (Ankeny, IA) and Jana Eschner (Powell, OH). She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl H. Cornwell.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019, at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1 NE 60th Avenue in Des Moines.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, 600 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50309.

Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019
