Thelma Brower
1925 - 2020
Thelma Brower

Urbandale - Thelma Brower, 95, died June 21 at Calvin Community. A private family graveside service was held at Lindenwood Cemetery near Geneva, Iowa. A public Celebration of Thelma's Life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at a later date

Thelma was born April 6, 1925 in Holland, MI to John and Elsie (Teerman) Oonk. Her time on the shore of Lake Michigan lasted through Hope College, where she met and married Rev. Myron H. Brower.

The two served Presbyterian congregations in South Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. After Myron's passing in 1983, Thelma continued to work as the director of the Developmental Achievement Center, providing training and support to many with disabilities. When she retired, she returned to Iowa where she was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Des Moines.

Thelma's vast matriarchy grew from the strength of her character, and friends and family remember her, above all, as an exceptionally kind person.

She is survived by her children: Mary Jo Bosteels of Pleasanton, CA, DeAnne Petts of Urbandale, Stephen (Jane) Brower of Urbandale; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Connie Davis of Higden, AR. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Myron H. Brower; brothers: James and Jack Oonk; son in law, Skip Petts.

Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church Music Department.

Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
