Thelma Jane Penland
Des Moines - Thelma Jane Penland, 92, passed away May 28, 2020 at Luther Park. Services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Des Moines, IA.
Thelma was born on September 30, 1927 to Leona (Davidson) and Francis Horton in Des Moines, IA. She grew up on the south side of Des Moines and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945. Following high school, she took nursing certification classes at Broadlawns. She married Robert "Bud" Penland on December 28, 1946 at the Little Brown Church in Nasua, IA. The couple lived in Des Moines where Robert was a Des Moines Police Office for 17 years and started his plumbing business. Thelma worked as an office manager for various doctors in Des Moines including Dr. Sahu for many years. In her free time, she loved spending time with her family and was a devoted and active member of Grace Baptist Church since 1956.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Larry (Diane) Penland of Clive, IA and Joni Penland of Arkansas; her sister, Shirley Comegys of Des Moines, IA; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; 9 nieces and 4 nephews.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Leona and Francis; her husband, Robert "Bud"; sons, Steve and James; brothers, Robert, Richard and Larry; daughter-in-law, Nola; and great-grandson, Rudy Eggers.
Memorials may be directed to the Des Moines Police Burial Association. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.