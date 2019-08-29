Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Glenwood Cemetery
Glenwood, IA
View Map
Thelma Louise Lenz


1920 - 2019
Thelma Louise Lenz Obituary
Thelma Louise Lenz

Windsor Heights - Thelma Louise Lenz, 99, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at home. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenwood Cemetery in Glenwood, IA.

Thelma was born January 19, 1920, in St. Joseph, MO, to Harry and Beulah (Lee) Kuhl. She married Roland Lenz on March 29, 1946, in Davenport, IA. Thelma was an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing the organ. She was an active volunteer at the VA Hospital and Mount Olive Lutheran Church.

Thelma worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 34 years, retiring in 1975. She was a member of First Christian Church and Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Des Moines. She was also a member of American Legion Post #374 for 30 years and held all offices. Thelma was the NGRFE State Secretary for 12 years and had been vice president of Local #148.

Thelma is survived by her sister, Mary Corey of Des Moines and sister-in-law, Claudia Kuhl of Branson, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Harry Kuhl, Fred Kuhl, Jr., Norman Kuhl, Viola Buckingham, Luella Kuhl, and James Kuhl.

The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Iles-Westover Chapel in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the Mount Olive Lutheran Church or the American Legion Post #374 in Des Moines. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 29, 2019
