Thelma Louise Moorhead
Casey - Thelma Louise Moorhead, 98 of Casey passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Elm Crest Retirement Community in Harlan where she resided for the past three and a half years. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, February 10th at the Casey United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Dalmanutha Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Casey United Methodist Church. Online condolences may left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneral.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020