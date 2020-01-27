Services
Brooks South Town Chapel
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
1928 - 2020
Johnston - Thelma June Marturello, age 91, of Johnston, passed away at Mercy Hospice in Johnston on Friday, January 24, 2020. Thelma was born on March 5, 1928 to William and Icle Hamil in Madrid, Iowa. She married Joe Marturello on November 13, 1948.

Thelma is survived by her three children; Joe (Theresa) Marturello, West Des Moines, Bill (Kelly) Marturello, Prescott Valley, AZ and Peggy (Jeff) Heuer, Johnston, IA; grandchildren, Kelli (Fred) Nixon, Johnston, IA; Kyle (Cassi) Heuer, Waukee, IA; and Danielle Marturello, Savoy, IL; great grandchildren Cruz, Bentley, Leila, Samantha and Maverick; sister Bonnie Williams, Boone, IA and several nieces and nephews.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Joe Marturello; her parents and siblings William Hamil, Robert Hamil and Marcella Inman.

Thelma was a graduate of Madrid High School and worked for Meredith Publishing for a few years. Thelma was very proud of her children, grandchildren and most recently enjoyed her great-grandkids. They all brought a big smile to her. Thelma was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and watched their basketball and football games.

There will be a private family service and burial at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Mercy Hospital of Johnston.

On-line condolences may be expressed at www.iowafuneralplanning.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
