Thelma Miller
Ames - Thelma Johanna (Holveck) Miller, age 103, of Ames, Iowa passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at First Christian Church in Ames. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in State Center.
Thelma was born on January 11, 1917 to Daniel and Margaretta (Alexander) Holveck, near Zearing, Iowa, in the house where her father was born. Her mother and grandmother died in the flu epidemic of 1919 when she was just two years old, so she and her brother were raised by her father and Pearl Zeller of Marshalltown, Iowa. Her brother died at age 19.
Thelma was always inquisitive - always asking how things work. She was the first girl to ever take physics at Marshalltown High School.
Thelma was always a bit adventurous, taking her first airplane ride when she was 19 (she told her father afterwards), and traveling alone and with friends several times to New York and California in her late teens and early twenties.
Thelma married Marvin Miller of Kellogg, Iowa on January 12, 1941, and lived in Ames for their entire married life. She and Marvin were very active in Rotary. Thelma was one of the first Paul Harris Rotary Fellows, honored by the Ames Rotary Club for her work as de facto secretary. She took many trips throughout the world with Marvin until he passed away in 2001.
Thelma was always very organized and artistic, holding creative parties, dressing miniature dolls, dying wool, spinning, weaving, crocheting, and knitting.
Both Thelma and Marvin were supporters of the Ames Historical Society and several items from Ames Stationers are displayed in their collection.
Thelma is survived by a daughter, Janet L. Miller of St. Louis MO; son Donald V. Miller of Nelson, New Zealand; grandson, Justin Galen (Brenda Repekelasaquamanasatulecadreketijiliva) Miller; and great grandsons, Manasa Ali Miller and Marvin Robert Hussein Miller of Auckland, New Zealand.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her parents; brother, Don Holveck; daughter-in-law, Althea Evonne Miller.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Thelma's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may directed to Ames History Museum.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020