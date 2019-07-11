|
|
Theodore Delbert Johnson
Des Moines - Ted went to be with our heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born on June 2, 1926, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Edwin P Johnson and Margaret (Fredregill) Johnson. At the age of 17, while in high school, Ted became employed at the US Rubber Plant, (Ordinance Plant) in Ankeny, Iowa, where he worked until graduating from Woodside High School. In June of 1944, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed at Ft. Hood in Kileen Texas. He completed boot camp and was established in C Company, 163rd infantry, 41st division. In September 1944, he was transferred to Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. Upon departure from the US, his travels in the military took him to Nagoya Air Base in Japan, where he was part of the Fukuoka military government team. During that time, he was in Zamboanga City, Philippines and then went back to Japan to finish his time in the military.
Upon completion of this enlistment, Ted came back to the US to work in Detroit, Michigan, where he made wheels for Ford Motor Co. In 1949, he began working with the bricklayers union, through whom he was part of many construction projects in Des Moines, including the state capitol building.
Throughout Ted's life, he was a dependable friend and family member. He would help anyone and would always be there in a time of need. He loved spending time with his family at their cabin near Brainerd, Minnesota. There he completed and won several house and boat holiday decorating contests. He also loved being at his farmhouse in rural Iowa, where he spent the last years of his life.
He is survived by his nieces, Margaret Martin of Des Moines, Bob (Barb) Johnson of Florida, Sue (Bruce) Schuck of Ankeny, and Shelley (Jeffrey) Lewis of Des Moines as well as lifelong friends, Daniel Collett and Joe Russo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Margaret Johnson; sisters Lavona Leo, Ellen Marie Johnson, Louise Davis, Florence Johnson; brothers Raymond, James Ivan; and nephews Raymond, Richard and Jeffrey Johnson.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12 and a funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13 all at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home. Burial will follow services at Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill, where he will receive full military rites.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 11, 2019