Theodore (Ted) Economos
Urbandale - Theodore (Ted) John Economos, 61, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 surrounded by his family at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Ted was born on August 31, 1958 in Des Moines, Iowa to John and Rose Economos. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1976, and from the University of Iowa in 1980 with a degree in business administration. During his college years, Ted was an active member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, and met the love of his life, Alicia Keen Economos. Throughout his life, he relished in cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Chicago Cubs, and most of all, his kids in the Urbandale High School show choir.
Ted was a dedicated husband and father whose words and actions always matched. His humility and kindness made others feel instantly at ease, and instead of being the center of attention, he preferred to support others with humility from the wings (usually while gently patting his wife's knee in attempts to politely keep her enthusiasm in check). Alongside Alicia, his wife of 37 years, Ted enjoyed entertaining, hosting get-togethers for family, and his early morning runs with some of his closest friends. His ever-present faith grew even stronger throughout his journey with cancer, as evidenced by his obedience, trust, and hopeful perseverance in the face of adversity.
Ted was an active member of the Des Moines community, and served on the boards of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, the Montessori Children's House, the Adult Literacy Center at Drake University, and several others. He loved nothing more than cooking for his family, fishing with his college buddies in Canada, and staffing the grill while yelling, "shish kabob!" at the annual Greek Food Fair. He brought fun into everything he did, making even the most mundane of days or tasks enjoyable thanks to his humor. This was regularly witnessed by his work family at Banker's Trust, where Ted served as the Vice President of Treasury Management for the past ten years.
Anyone who knew Ted knew what it meant to have fun and feel valued. While many people are described this way upon their passing, Ted's approachability and sincere desire to take a genuine interest in others was unmatched in a way that no shoes will ever fill. From the Urbandale Hy-Vee grocer, to the janitor in Principal Park, to company executives, Ted truly made friends everywhere he went.
Left to cherish his memory are Ted's wife, Alicia; and two children, Kristin of Des Moines, and John (Jessi) of West Des Moines. He is also survived by his father, John Economos of Clive and two brothers; Tom (Nancy) Economos of Urbandale, and Steve (Jennifer) Economos of Clive. In addition, Jack (Jennifer) Hilmes of Des Moines will carry on his legacy as the best bonus-brother-in-law of all. Ted will be remembered and lives on through the stories, memories, and laughter of his two nieces and five nephews who he loved dearly. The deep sense of loss experienced by his passing is evidence of Ted's incredible life and relationships. May his memory be eternal.
A private family service will take place at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Des Moines, followed by a burial service at Glendale Cemetery. A public celebration of life will follow in the coming year at Lutheran Church of Hope, where Ted and Alicia regularly attended.
An account has been set up at Banker's Trust in Ted's honor to continue his legacy of support and mentorship for young professionals. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made out to The Ted Economos Mentorship Fund, in care of Iles Funeral Home, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50322. Online condolences and contributions may also be made at www.ilescares.com
