|
|
Theodore Lund
Des Moines - Theodore Emmert Lund of Des Moines Iowa passed away Sunday, May 17 at his home with his wife Jean by his side. He had just celebrated his 98th birthday 2 days prior.
Ted was born May 15, 1922 in Atlantic, Iowa to Marion James Lund and Eva Leah Woolsey. Eva later married Vurnace Henry Tillett and they resided in Dow City, Iowa. Ted was lovingly raised alongside 6 step-brothers and 2 step-sisters. In 1939 Ted joined the Civilian Conservation Corps and in 1942, enlisted in the US Navy. He proudly served his country actively for 18 years through service in both the US Navy-Pacific and European Theater during and after WWII. He also served in the US Air Force, Military Police in Hawaii and several years of Navy Reserves. After his active military service, he moved to Dillon, Montana and it was during this time Ted met and married Leota Mildred Thompson in 1963. To this union a son, Donald Duane, was born on August 25, 1964. Ted was also step-father to Leota's three children, Sharon, John Randall and Joseph Wedum. The family moved to Des Moines, IA in 1964 and he began a career working in construction and working/retiring from the US Postal System. Ted was a Civil Servant of 31 years. Leota passed away on June 18, 2004
In April of 2008 Ted met Norma Jean Wilson, they fell in love and were married September 5, 2008 in Coeur-d-Alene, ID. After traveling out west, the couple made their home in Des Moines, IA. Ted and Jean loved the outdoors and spent many weekends camping and later many afternoons on their deck watching the birds, squirrels and other wildlife. Ted loved the Lord and was a member of the Sunshine Open Bible church. He also loved his Iowa Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals, but enjoyed watching all he teams. He especially loved teasing his granddaughter Madison about the rivalry between Cyclones and Hawkeyes.
Those left to cherish Ted's memory are his wife Jean; son Donald (Karen) Lund and granddaughter Madison Lund of Altoona, step-son Joseph (Nancy) Wedum of Des Moines, step-son John Randall Wedum of Aspen, CO, and step-daughter Sharon (William) McBride of The Woodlands, TX, granddaughter Krista Labus and great-grandsons Chester and Ian Labus of Houston TX, grandson Willie Cocanougher of Boise, ID, step-brother Donald Tillett of Yakima, WA, step-brother Bruce (Dixie) Tillett of Yakima, WA, step-daughter Karen (Cal) Dean of Grimes, IA, step-son Bob (Eileen) Wilson and step-grandson Ryan Wilson of Boca Raton, FL, step-grandsons Brandon Dean of KY and 3 great-grandchildren Jonathan, Lydia and Bethany Dean of KY.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Leota, 4 step-brothers Jim, Gerald, Bob and Ron Tillett, 2 step-sisters Shirley and Lorraine, and step-granddaughter Megan Dean. Also, his many cherished pets with his beloved Benji at rest with him.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 21 to May 24, 2020