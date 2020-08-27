Theodore "Ted" Tostlebe
Story City, Iowa - Theodore "Ted" Oscar Tostlebe, Age 94, of Story City, Iowa, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Bethany Manor following a short illness. Ted was born on November 30, 1925 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of Oscar Theodore Tostlebe and Vina Evelyn (Younker) Tostlebe.
Ted attended schools in Cedar Falls, Iowa, graduating from Cedar Falls High School in May 1943. Ted furthered his education by graduating from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, (now called The Kellogg Business School) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, and graduated from Harvard University Business School (Boston), Microeconomics of Competitiveness (MOC 7). He also attended classes at University of Colorado (Boulder), Iowa State University (Ames) and the University of Laval (Quebec).
Ted served in the Navy on active duty during both World War II and the Korean Conflict, retiring as a Full Commander, Supply Corp, United States Navy (Retired). His official Naval record shows 27 years of satisfactory Naval Service. Some of Ted's duty stations, both Active Duty and Temporary Additional Duty, included USS Tulagi (CVE 72), Naval Air Station/Naval Operating Base (NAS/NOB) Saipan, Marianas Islands, NOB Great Lakes IL, USS Lexington (CVS 16), NSC Oakland, CA., USS Randolph (CVS 15), Naval Supply Center (NSC) Norfolk, VA, NAS Niagara Falls, NY, NAS Willow Grove, PA, and USS Enterprise (CVAN 65).
After the Navy, Ted was a Media Buyer at Towne Advertising Philadelphia; Radio/TV Sales Manager at KWWL Waterloo, Iowa; Media Director at Wesley Day and Co., Des Moines; and General Sales Manager for WOI-TV, Ames/Des Moines.
Ted was the beloved Husband of Marilyn Diane (Zunker) Hanson to whom he was married on September 6, 1986, at St. Petri Lutheran Church, Story City, IA, with the Reverend Rolfe Johnstad officiating.
Ted was the former husband of the late Veronice Fern (Ball) Tostlebe to whom he was married November 1952 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. To this union four (4) children were born.
Ted lived in Ames for many years prior to moving to Story City where he lived for 34 years. Ted was a member of the Ames Iowa Noon Rotary Club for over 50 years, is a Paul Harris Fellow, is a past member, board of directors, Eastern Iowa Sales Executives Club, past member of the Des Moines Advertising Professionals, member of Broadcast Pioneers, past Des Moines Council President and past State of Iowa President, Navy League, 60 year Member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, long time member of St. Petri Church, and a longtime member of many Masonic bodies including being a 32 degree Mason, a Shriner, and a past member of the Story County Shrine Club.
Ted was a world traveler who loved meeting people and along with his wife Marilyn visited all seven continents and over fifty countries.
Those left to fulfill his hopes and dreams include his wife Marilyn Hanson of Story City, sons Jeff Tostlebe and wife Juli, Ankeny; Jon Hanson and wife Lori, Stanhope; Mark Hanson and wife Joan, Iowa Falls; daughters Melanie Griffith and husband Tom, Des Moines, Laurel Stivers and husband Phil, Middletown, Ohio, and Karla Hobbs and companion John Burnett, Ames; niece Jean Marie Jones, Cedar Falls, Iowa, nephew Michael Peterson, Freemont, California, nephew Eric Thompson, Port Townsend, Washington, grandchildren Brad, Kevin and Chris Griffith, Sarah Ford, Erin Herschberger, Jessica Bell, Jayson, Joshua and Jennifer Tostlebe, Jared and Matthew Hobbs, Leah and Kari Hanson, and seventeen (17) great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar Theodore Tostlebe and Vina Evelyn (Younker) Tostlebe; first wife Veronice Fern (Ball) Tostlebe; sisters Dorothy Jean Ray of Port Townsend, WA, and Eleanor Ruth Peterson of Odebolt, Iowa.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA, on Friday August 28, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, including a Masonic Service beginning at 5:30 pm. Please wear face masks and observe social distancing. Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 at St. Petri Church in Story City, Iowa, outdoors on the east lawn of the church, beginning at 2:30 pm, with Pastor Scot McCluskey officiating, followed by a Burial Service at Story City Municipal Cemetery (a.k.a. Fairview Cemetery), Story City, Iowa (2 blocks north of St. Petri Church on Grand Avenue). Please wear face masks, brings lawn chairs, and observe social distancing. A celebration of life will occur at a later date to be determined.
The family is grateful for the help and care by Bethany Life and also for the loving support of many friends during Ted's last days. He lived an honorable life, serving his God, his family, his country and his community.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to St. Petri Lutheran Church, 804 Grand Ave, Story City, Iowa; Shriners Healthcare for Children, 215 Radio Dr., Woodbury, Minnesota; Bethany Manor, 212 Lafayette Ave, Story City, Iowa; Suncrest Home Health & Hospice, 103 E. 6th St. #210, Ames, Iowa, or to the charity of your choice
.
Online condolences may be made at www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com