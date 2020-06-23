Theodore "Ted" Tussing
Des Moines - Theodore O. Tussing, 55, of Des Moines, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at EveryStep Kavanaugh House Hospice, after battling cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) for more than three years.
Ted was born at 2:04 a.m. Jan. 1, 1965, to Richard and Barbara (Ohrling) Tussing, the first baby born in Des Moines in 1965. He graduated from Hoover High School and Grandview University. After college, Ted moved to the Twin Cities in Minnesota and worked in the mortgage banking business.
Ted is survived by his mother, Barbara of Des Moines; sister Kathy Tussing of Lake Stevens, WA; cousins, Martha (Rich) Heydenreich of Papillion, NE, Mike (Lea) Ohrling of Scottsdale, AZ, Steve (Genonne) Anderson of St. Charles, IA and Lory Anderson and Mary Skretny of White Bear Lake, MN as well as many loving friends. Ted was preceded in death by his father, Dick; brother, Tom; and his grandparents.
Private services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines, with a public graveside services at 2:00 p.m. at the Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines. Please visit Ted's obituary at www.ilescares.com for a recording of the service that will be posted following the graveside. Memorial may be directed to the John Stoddard Cancer Center, EveryStep Kavanaugh House Hospice or Grace Lutheran Church.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.