Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Theresa A. Haynes

Theresa A. Haynes Obituary
Theresa A. Haynes

Des Moines, Iowa - Theresa Ann Haynes, age 70, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Renee Johnson, Christine Byars, and Stephanie Warren; grandchildren, Joseph (Nikki) Byars, Harley Ann Yeager, Raelinn Yeager, and Joseph C. Warren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bonnie Stahlnecker, Mike Byars, and Kirk Byars; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert; parents, Arnold and Marybelle Byars; sister, Becky Ragan; and brother, Terry Byars.

Services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave, Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
