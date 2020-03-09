Services
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Theresa A. Houston


1932 - 2020
Theresa A. Houston Obituary
Theresa A. Houston

It is with great sadness that the family of Theresa A. Houston announces her passing at 88 years of age. Theresa will be lovingly remembered by her children, Robert "Bobby", Earl "Alex" (Yun), grandchildren Michele, Troy, Deborah, and John, and great grandchildren Sterling and Cameron.

Special thanks to the staff at University Park Nursing Home and Hospice of the Midwest for their compassionate care of our loved one.

The family has entrusted Theresa to Henderson Highland Park Funeral Home. Funeral service information is available at Hendersonshp.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
