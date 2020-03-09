|
Theresa A. Houston
It is with great sadness that the family of Theresa A. Houston announces her passing at 88 years of age. Theresa will be lovingly remembered by her children, Robert "Bobby", Earl "Alex" (Yun), grandchildren Michele, Troy, Deborah, and John, and great grandchildren Sterling and Cameron.
Special thanks to the staff at University Park Nursing Home and Hospice of the Midwest for their compassionate care of our loved one.
The family has entrusted Theresa to Henderson Highland Park Funeral Home. Funeral service information is available at Hendersonshp.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020