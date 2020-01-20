|
Theresa Braune
Ames - Theresa Claire Braune, age 67, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, with a Vigil service following at 7:00 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020, at Stevens Memorial Chapel (607 28th Street Ames, IA 50010). A Mass will be at 11:00 am, with family greeting friends one hour prior, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church (2900 Hoover Avenue Ames, IA 50010).
Theresa was born November 11, 1952, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of William and Isabella (Savino) Braune. She graduated from Valley High School in West Des Moines, IA in 1971. Theresa went on to attend Grand View University graduating with her AA in 1973, NEMO in Kirksville, MO graduating with her BSE in 1976 and Drake University graduating with her MSE in 1993. She worked at Ames Community Schools teaching both special education and first grade. Theresa was the President of the Ames Education Association for three years. She also won the "My Favorite Teacher" award from ABC.
Theresa was passionate about teaching children and supporting organizations that helped rescue dogs
Those left to cherish her memory are Theresa's siblings: Bill Braune and Bob Braune, both of West Des Moines, Rich (Buffy) Braune of Boerne,TX, Bo (Terry) Braune of West Des Moines and a sister, Jude Braune of West Des Moines; nieces and nephews: Matt, Will, Rob, RJ, Nick, Mike and Joe Braune, JessicaPigneri, Lauren Beadsley, Sadie Mueller, Bridget and Brandi Braune. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Contributions on Theresa's memory can be made to Ames Animal Rescue League.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020