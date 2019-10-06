|
Theresa Engle
Des Moines - Theresa Engle passed away on September 26 at age 93. Theresa was born to Milton and Nell (McCaffrey) Gary on June 27, 1926 and graduated from St. Joseph Academy. Theresa married Richard Engle in November 1949, and was a homemaker for nearly 70 years. Theresa enjoyed playing cards, fishing, margaritas, and the Chicago Cubs. She will be remembered for her baking, obsession with The Weather Channel, and love of animals including a wild rooster that made his home in her Beaverdale neighborhood.
Surviving Theresa are her husband Richard; children George (Chalao Suttipan), Patricia (Tom) Runkel, Linda (Michael) DiPatri, and David (Lynn Conley); nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; six nieces and a nephew. Theresa was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses Jim (Mary) Gary, Dorothy (John) Hoffbauer, Mary Jean (Jack) Meloy, and Tom (Mary Ann) Gary; as well as two nieces and two nephews.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Taylor House Hospice for their kindness and care during Theresa's final days. Memorials may be directed to Taylor House Hospice in Theresa's honor. Services were held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 6, 2019