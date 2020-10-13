1/1
Theresa Kaye Lientz
1951 - 2020
Theresa Kaye Lientz

Des Moines - Theresa Kaye Lientz, 69, passed away at home on October 10, 2020.

Terri was born April 23, 1951 in Des Moines, Iowa to Dorothy (Gardner) and Roger Lientz, Sr. Though she was born legally blind, this never stopped Terri. She graduated from Albia High School and later from Iowa State University with a degree in Forestry. But her primary love was cooking and she spent most of her career in the food service industry. In her spare time, Terri also enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening and tending her flowers. Lee was a truck driver and the couple spent many hours on the road together traveling the country.

She will be greatly missed by her partner, Lee Rhubin; her sons, Eric Lientz (Jen Sangston) and Chad Ebelsheiser; grandchildren, Levi, Luke and Logan Lientz, Jade (Luke) Brands and Ian Ebelsheiser; great-grandchildren, Marley and Lincoln; her step-mom, Marty Lientz; step-brothers, Kevin and Steven Hoyt; nephew, Troy Lientz; and niece, Shellese (Tom) Kirtz. Terri was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Roger A. Lientz, Jr.; and her niece, Shana Lientz.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
