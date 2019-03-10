|
|
Theresa Lynn (Gehringer) Smith
Norwalk - Theresa Lynn (Gehringer) Smith passed away on March 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 12 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St Marys, IA with burial following in the St. Marys Cemetery.
Theresa is survived by her son, Cody Smith, of Norwalk; her siblings, Tina Gehringer-Minor (Patrick) of St. Marys, Maria Gehringer (Kendall Tack) of Grundy Center, and Chuck Gehringer (Margie) of St. Marys; her sisters-in-law, Christie Gehringer of St. Marys and Mia Gehringer of Indianola; along with countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Marty Gehringer and Chris Gehringer, and her nephew Tom Gehringer.
Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 11 at the St. Marys Parish Hall with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in her name. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019