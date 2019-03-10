Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Marys Hall
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
St. Marys, IA
Theresa Lynn (Gehringer) Smith

Theresa Lynn (Gehringer) Smith Obituary
Theresa Lynn (Gehringer) Smith

Norwalk - Theresa Lynn (Gehringer) Smith passed away on March 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 12 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St Marys, IA with burial following in the St. Marys Cemetery.

Theresa is survived by her son, Cody Smith, of Norwalk; her siblings, Tina Gehringer-Minor (Patrick) of St. Marys, Maria Gehringer (Kendall Tack) of Grundy Center, and Chuck Gehringer (Margie) of St. Marys; her sisters-in-law, Christie Gehringer of St. Marys and Mia Gehringer of Indianola; along with countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Marty Gehringer and Chris Gehringer, and her nephew Tom Gehringer.

Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 11 at the St. Marys Parish Hall with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in her name. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019
