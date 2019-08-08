|
Theresa M. Funaro
Des Moines - Theresa M. Funaro was born on February 28, 1921 in Des Moines. She worked in the Des Moines Public Schools as a secretary for 35 years, retiring in 1986. Then she worked in that school district as a substitute associate. Theresa was a lifetime member of the Lincoln High School Alumni Association, and a member of their Board of Directors. She volunteered in the Spirit Shop weekly and on special occasions. In 2004, she was inducted into Lincoln's Hall of Fame. She was a lifetime member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
Theresa is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Funaro) Strait of The Villages, FL; her granddaughters, Traci (Strait) Freitag of Yorkville Il; and Mikki Jo (Strait) Gibson of Lakeland, TN; two great-grandchildren, Sofia and Joey Gibson; a brother, Tony Montognese of WDM; sisters, Annie Sterrett of DM; and Cathy Crosby of WDM. Preceding her in death were her parents, sisters, Carmella Fusaro, Fran Cunningham, Mary Hillman, and brother Frank Montognese.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 8, 2019