Theresa Marie Stark
West Des Moines - A fiery, Irish light was extinguished when God's favorite, Theresa Marie Comer Stark was called to join her husband Charlie, in heaven. Mom, Grandma, GG, Theresa, Aunt Toots, Terry, whatever you called her, you loved her. And you've got a story or two! Full of Irish wit and passion she loved with fervor and never met a stranger anywhere, much to the eternal embarrassment of her four awesome sons. She liked John, the eldest most of all, Tom, number two earned her everlasting adoration as he took wonderful care of her during her final years. Timothy was the freckle-faced beloved rascal and Steve—the baby who got away with everything because she let him!
And if her sons could do no wrong, her grandkids were placed on a higher pedestal, indeed! After raising 4 boys, her first grandkid, finally a girl! Bridget was routinely spoiled and doted on; then in act of God having fun, her next five grandkids were all boys! Again… and she cherished them more than her own sons! Charles, Andrew, Simon, Daniel and Christopher brought her so much joy, she often wondered why she didn't have them first! Andrew and Daniel made it to heaven first and are now together with Theresa in the clouds.
She was a spirited woman who wasn't afraid of self-deprecation. If she could get a laugh, she went for it with abandon! Like when her kids piled onto the school bus in the morning, she had no problem dancing a jig on the front porch. In her nightgown. Something her sons would eventually discuss with therapists. She was the loudest mom at little league games. Her cheers heard from Urbandale to Polk City.
As clerk of court, Theresa served as Patron Saint of Dowling High students who had unexpected meetings with local law enforcement. After a stern lecture from her, most were set free. She went to bat for each student as though she was their aunt. Many young men called our home Theresa's Home for Wayward Boys and it was! Never a dull moment.
Her (minor) culinary talents involved many meat and cream of mushroom soup combinations, per Good Housekeeping magazine. Yet Theresa made a mean lasagna. It wasn't until her kids were in their twenties they discovered that rigatoni wasn't a lasagna noodle. Still, it was the best "lasagna" and she served it every Christmas Eve, a tradition followed to this day.
Preceded in heaven by her soulmate Charles in 1978, and grandsons, Andrew (2016) and Daniel (2018). She is survived by sons, John (Pamela), Thomas, Timothy (Jessica) and Stephen; grandkids, Bridget, Charles, Simon and Christopher Stark; step-grands, Stephen Connolly, Frances Moldveen and Robert Connolly; and FINALLY Theresa's adored GREAT-grandkids, Chloe, Alex and Brynn Stark and Olivia and Declan Stark. Theresa, you are sorely missed, and we know you're watching---and laughing---from heaven…good luck, God. She's all yours, now!
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines followed by burial at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at McLaren's. Memorial contributions can be directed to Dowling Catholic HS or Catholic Charities.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019