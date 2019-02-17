|
Theresa R. Sbrocco
Formerly of Des Moines - Theresa R. Sbrocco, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Theresa was born October 31, 1931, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Sarcone) Branco. She was united in marriage on October 2, 1955, to the love of her life, Michael U. Sbrocco, Jr. at St. Anthony's Church in Des Moines, and was blessed with four children whom she loved till the very end.
Theresa attended Lincoln High School and upon graduation worked for Penn Life as an executive assistant. After marriage, she worked alongside her husband for over 30 years in their family business, Sbrocco Fruit Co. She had a knack for numbers and handled all bookkeeping duties while raising four children and keeping an impeccable home.
After retiring, she moved with her family to Scottsdale, AZ. For 20 years, she enjoyed her children, grandchildren and desert life. She loved the sunshine and the beautiful sunsets. Her home was always filled with wonderful smells of Italian cooking, laughter and jazz music. She was the master of staging the perfect party or family gathering.
In later years, her grandchildren would always seek spiritual guidance and prayers from her. She had God's ear.
Her husband, Michael, precedes Theresa in death, as well as her parents, and siblings. She is survived by her children, Michele James (Barrett) of Omaha, NE, Kathy Walsh (Michael) of Madison WI, Michael Sbrocco, III (Nancy) of West Des Moines, IA, and Anna Marie Vaughan (Dave) of Clive, IA; grandchildren, Stephanie, Natalie, Michael, Allie and Ashley; sister-in-law Betty Lou Branco of Osage Beach, MO, Joanne Walker of Tucson, AZ and Victoria Greene of Minneapolis, MN, and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at Resthaven Cemetery.
To the greatest mother of all time - We love you! Your unwavering love, spirit, and strength will live forever in our hearts! "May the winds of heaven blow softly in your ear to tell you how much we love you and miss you and wish that you were here."
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019