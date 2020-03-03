|
|
Therese "Tootie" Crawford
Indianola - A Funeral Mass for Therese "Tootie" Crawford, 88, who passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Morningstar Assisted Living, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Tootie is survived by her children, Steve (Susan) Crawford, Janet Caputo, Dan (Denise) Reinert, Kevin (Julie) Crawford, Joan Oakes, Beth (Keith) Clark, Richard Crawford, Rhonda (Denny) Lemon, Thomas (RaeAnn) Crawford; 35 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Mary Kahler, Margaret Spencer, Jerome (Kathie) Lippold, John (Gwen) Lippold, Sharon (Jim) Findley; sisters-in-law, Joan Lippold, Marjorie Henderson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; daughter, Joyce Reinert; parents, Thomas "Tom" and Relta "June" Lippold; twin brother, Tim Lippold.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church where family will be present from 5:30 to 8 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Memorials may be given in her name to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Indianola or . For a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020