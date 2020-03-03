Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese "Tootie" Crawford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therese "Tootie" Crawford Obituary
Therese "Tootie" Crawford

Indianola - A Funeral Mass for Therese "Tootie" Crawford, 88, who passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Morningstar Assisted Living, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Tootie is survived by her children, Steve (Susan) Crawford, Janet Caputo, Dan (Denise) Reinert, Kevin (Julie) Crawford, Joan Oakes, Beth (Keith) Clark, Richard Crawford, Rhonda (Denny) Lemon, Thomas (RaeAnn) Crawford; 35 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Mary Kahler, Margaret Spencer, Jerome (Kathie) Lippold, John (Gwen) Lippold, Sharon (Jim) Findley; sisters-in-law, Joan Lippold, Marjorie Henderson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; daughter, Joyce Reinert; parents, Thomas "Tom" and Relta "June" Lippold; twin brother, Tim Lippold.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church where family will be present from 5:30 to 8 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Memorials may be given in her name to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Indianola or . For a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Therese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -