Therese Nielsen

Therese NielsenWest Des Moines - Therese Marie Nielsen went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 13th, 2020. She was born in Des Moines, IA to Paul and Margaret (Breheny) Lydon on February 1, 1929. She grew up in Highland Park, attended North High School and worked at Northwestern Bell, during that time she met many of her lifelong friends.On February 4th, 1951, she married the love of her life Kenneth Nielsen at All Saints Catholic Church. Together they raised five sons and one daughter.She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for over 60 years. Belonged to the Iowa Questers, Catholic Daughters of Americas, Sacred Heart Women's Guild, Volunteered at many nursing homes, Mercy Hospital gift shop, was a Den mother for her sons. She especially loved to volunteer at Sacred Heart School where her children and grandchildren attended.She loved celebrating every holiday by decorating her home, hosting parties with friends and family and helping out at Nielsen Greenhouse. Summers were spent at the family cabin at Clear Lake where she welcomed anyone to enjoy the Nielsen hospitality and always great food.Therese is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, her son, Kenny and her grandson, Erik Nielsen, her parents, three brothers and five sisters. She is survived by her sons, Paul (Nancy), Fred (Carol), Peter, Tim (Beth) and daughter Julie (Dave) Tantillo and daughter-in-law Janette. She cherished her grandchildren: Blythe (Richard), Alec (Holly), Ryan (Michelle), Ken, Jessica (Bryan), Erin, Leslie, Matthew, Christopher (Sigrid), Tony, Jeff, Anna, Daniel and Rebecca. Great grandchildren: Kendel, Carson, Mila, Braylin, and Piper. She will be missed by many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 16th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 9:30 am with Mass of Christian burial beginning at 11:00 am. Interment with be at Glendale cemetery.