Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley Church
4343 Fuller Road
West Des Moines, IA
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley Church
4343 Fuller Road
West Des Moines, IA
Theresia Ann Welch


1964 - 2019
Theresia Ann Welch Obituary
Theresia Ann Welch

Urbandale - Theresia Ann Welch, 54, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019, surrounded by her family at Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines. Services will be held at Valley Church, 4343 Fuller Road in West Des Moines with visitation on Thursday, May 30 from 5 to 8 pm and the funeral service on Friday, May 31 at 11:00 am. Private burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.

Theresia was born August 18, 1964 in Abilene, TX. She grew up Nebraska City, NE and graduated high school there. She then graduated from cosmetology school and worked in the industry for over 20-years, later working as a professional photographer. Theresia had a love for music, animals and people.

Left to mourn her loss is her loving husband of 21 years, Jeff Welch; her son, Noah Welch (fiancé, Allison); step-daughter, Chelsia (Matt) Keller; grandson, Jaxson Keller; uncle and aunt, Dennis and Sharron Kohtz; special cousins, Randy (Julie), Rick (Karen), Roger (Sandy) and Ryan (Deena) Kennell; her parents, Michael Kover and Joan Wachter; and many other loving relatives and special friends. Theresia was preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her, Glenn and Ruby Wachter.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Taylor Hospice House or Free to Breathe in loving memory of Theresia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019
