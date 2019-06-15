Services
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Burns UMC
Therloe J. Smith Obituary
Therloe J. Smith

Des Moines - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Therloe J. Smith will be held at 11 am Monday, June 17, 2019 at Burns UMC.

Therloe is survived by his son, Lamont Butler and long time companion, Mary Hardin; grandchildren, Daveion, Deja and Dejon Smith, Versharia Ikner and Davarie Watley as well as seven great grandchildren; his siblings, Ruthie Thomas, Janet Epps, Gloria Lee, Ora McQueen, Yvette Williams, Arlean (Donnie) Williams, Maggie Green, Theopolis Smith, Arnell (Debra) Smith, Ali (Colleen) Shah and Vanquilla Smith, Sr..
Published in Des Moines Register on June 15, 2019
