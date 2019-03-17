Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Stout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas B. Stout


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas B. Stout Obituary
Thomas B. Stout

West Des Moines - Thomas B. Stout of Apollo Beach, FL, formerly of West Des Moines, IA. Born on September 5, 1944, died on February 25, 2019, due to injury from a fall. Survived by wife of 50 years, Ann Stout of Apollo Beach, FL. Children Sarah Neville (Brennan) of Omaha, and Jeffrey Stout (Caroline) of Charlottesville, VA. Grandchildren Bridget and Jack Neville and Catherine and Elizabeth Stout. An Air Force veteran and lifelong civil engineer, he received his bachelor's degree from the California State University, Sacramento, a master's degree from the University of Nebraska Lincoln and his PhD from Iowa State University, where he was a lecturer until his retirement.

Burial at Omaha National Cemetery at a future date. Memorials directed by the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.