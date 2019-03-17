|
Thomas B. Stout
West Des Moines - Thomas B. Stout of Apollo Beach, FL, formerly of West Des Moines, IA. Born on September 5, 1944, died on February 25, 2019, due to injury from a fall. Survived by wife of 50 years, Ann Stout of Apollo Beach, FL. Children Sarah Neville (Brennan) of Omaha, and Jeffrey Stout (Caroline) of Charlottesville, VA. Grandchildren Bridget and Jack Neville and Catherine and Elizabeth Stout. An Air Force veteran and lifelong civil engineer, he received his bachelor's degree from the California State University, Sacramento, a master's degree from the University of Nebraska Lincoln and his PhD from Iowa State University, where he was a lecturer until his retirement.
Burial at Omaha National Cemetery at a future date. Memorials directed by the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019