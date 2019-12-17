|
Thomas Barnard
Grimes - Thomas Edwin Barnard, age 87, passed away December 16, 2019. He was born to Marie Roberts Barnard and Paul Foster Barnard on May 1, 1932 in Des Moines, IA. He was the second of four children and the oldest son. Tom grew up in Ames, IA where he played football and ran track for Ames High and enjoyed many hunting, fishing, and trapping activities. He attended Iowa State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Tom spent his career managing the construction of civil projects—locks, dams, powerplants, and tunnels from Alabama to Alaska, continuing until his final project in Cody, Wyoming.
While working on a project in Great Bend, Kansas, Tom met his wife of 62 years, Viola Zimmerman. Tom and Viola have six children: Brian (Kathy) of St. Louis, Mo; Dan (Dana) of Ames, IA; Mike (Melanie) of Larkspur, CO; John of Ft. Worth, TX; Elizabeth Meether (Stuart) of Wichita, KS; and Anne Posegate (Bret) of Grimes, IA. Tom and Viola have been blessed with 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Tom retired in 1996 and spent many years enjoying the outdoors in Cody, Wyoming with great friends, who became as close as family. In October of 2013, Tom and Viola moved to Grimes, IA to be closer to their family.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Erin Barnard of Ames, IA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale. A visitation will begin at 9:30 AM on Friday at the church.
Memorials may be designated to Iowans for LIFE. Condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019