Thomas C. Bower
Waukee - Thomas Charles Bower, 73, passed away October 6, 2020 at his home in Waukee. A memorial service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at Ernst Funeral Home. Inurnment to follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Thomas' service will be live streamed and can be viewed at: www.facebook.com/ernstfuneralcremation
.
