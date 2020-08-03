Thomas C. Smith
Des Moines - Thomas Claude Smith, 69, passed away July 31, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. He was born in Ottumwa, IA, on August 26, 1950, to Roger Francis and Catherine Theresa Smith.
Tom served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked briefly for the Des Moines Police Department, and then worked for Montgomery Ward from 1975 to 1983. In 1983 he began his work for the Iowa Dept. of Public Health from which he retired in 2010.
In 1977 Tom met and married the love of his life, Linda Kaye Boyd, and to this union three children were born. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed coin collecting and playing Facebook games.
Tom is survived by his three children, T.J. (Amanda Prescott) Smith, Catherine (Joel Hanen) Smith, and Christine (Zack Barrentine) Smith; grandchildren, Lexis (Josh Ruiz-Perez) Smith, Ani Smith, Abagayle Steffens, and Diesel Steffens; great grandchildren, Marcelino, Castiel, and Nala Ruiz; sisters, Helen Smith, Rita Smith, and Lisa (Don) Meyer; brothers, Gary (Brenda) Smith, Wayne Smith, and Greg (James Young) Smith; and daughter-in-law, Sabrina Smith. He is also survived by his Doerring family.
Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda; parents, Roger and Catherine; step-mother, Esther Smith; foster mother, Lillian Doerring; and brother, Larry Smith.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, also at Hamilton's, and will conclude with burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
