Thomas Calvin Dunlap
Azle, TX - Thomas Calvin Dunlap passed away on Thursday morning, April 25, 2019 at the Azle Manor nursing home in Azle, Texas; he was just shy of his 94th birthday. Tom was born in Hopinton, Iowa and grew up on a farm in that area. He served as an aviator in the Navy at the end of WWII. Upon his return he met Aloha Mussmann, whom he married August 10, 1947. He was a graduate of University of Dubuque. They made their home in Slater, Iowa in 1954. He spent his professional career operating and owning independent banks. Tom never met a stranger and loved to visit with many his stories. He was also a pilot. He traveled extensively with his wife of 71 years; via their motor home, plane, boats and trains. Tom led a great life full of travel and adventure with his family and his many friends. He was always thankful for the life he led.
He will be greatly missed.
He was survived by wife Aloha (who passed away on September 7, 2019), sons David Dunlap in Bondurant, Greg (Dale) Dunlap in Cambridge, Jeff (Ivette) Dunlap in Lake Mary, FL and daughter Cindy (John Leone) Rehor of Fort Worth, TX. There are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a service for both Tom and Aloha starting at 1:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Live Well lived on Saturday, September 28th at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Slater, Iowa. Light refreshments will be provided. On Monday, September 30 at 11:00 AM, the interment will be in Hopkinton, Iowa at the Hopkinton Cemetery with a graveside service, all are welcome to attend. White Funeral Home in Azle, TX and Goettsch Funeral Home in Hopkinton, IA are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 25, 2019