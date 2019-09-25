Services
White's Funeral Home - Azle
105 Denver Trail
Azle, TX 76020
(817) 444-3211
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Slater, IA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopkinton Cemetery
Hopkinton, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dunlap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Calvin Dunlap

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Calvin Dunlap Obituary
Thomas Calvin Dunlap

Azle, TX - Thomas Calvin Dunlap passed away on Thursday morning, April 25, 2019 at the Azle Manor nursing home in Azle, Texas; he was just shy of his 94th birthday. Tom was born in Hopinton, Iowa and grew up on a farm in that area. He served as an aviator in the Navy at the end of WWII. Upon his return he met Aloha Mussmann, whom he married August 10, 1947. He was a graduate of University of Dubuque. They made their home in Slater, Iowa in 1954. He spent his professional career operating and owning independent banks. Tom never met a stranger and loved to visit with many his stories. He was also a pilot. He traveled extensively with his wife of 71 years; via their motor home, plane, boats and trains. Tom led a great life full of travel and adventure with his family and his many friends. He was always thankful for the life he led.

He will be greatly missed.

He was survived by wife Aloha (who passed away on September 7, 2019), sons David Dunlap in Bondurant, Greg (Dale) Dunlap in Cambridge, Jeff (Ivette) Dunlap in Lake Mary, FL and daughter Cindy (John Leone) Rehor of Fort Worth, TX. There are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a service for both Tom and Aloha starting at 1:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Live Well lived on Saturday, September 28th at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Slater, Iowa. Light refreshments will be provided. On Monday, September 30 at 11:00 AM, the interment will be in Hopkinton, Iowa at the Hopkinton Cemetery with a graveside service, all are welcome to attend. White Funeral Home in Azle, TX and Goettsch Funeral Home in Hopkinton, IA are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now