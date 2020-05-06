|
|
Thomas "Snappy" Catron
Adel - Thomas "Snappy" Allen Catron, 65, of Adel, passed away May 1, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at Panther Creek Cemetery, west of Adel, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Tom is survived by his wife, Terry; son Alex (Karen); son Andrew; daughter-in-law Kindra; grandchildren, Madison, Casey, Caden, Calvin and Carmen; siblings Shirley Cochran and Jerry Catron.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Char Catron; and sons Jeremy and Casey.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020