Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Panther Creek Cemetery, west of Adel
Thomas "Snappy" Catron

Thomas "Snappy" Catron Obituary
Thomas "Snappy" Catron

Adel - Thomas "Snappy" Allen Catron, 65, of Adel, passed away May 1, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at Panther Creek Cemetery, west of Adel, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Tom is survived by his wife, Terry; son Alex (Karen); son Andrew; daughter-in-law Kindra; grandchildren, Madison, Casey, Caden, Calvin and Carmen; siblings Shirley Cochran and Jerry Catron.

He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Char Catron; and sons Jeremy and Casey.

Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020
