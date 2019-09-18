|
Thomas Chaput
Carlisle - A rosary and mass for Tom Chaput, 68, of Carlisle, IA will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Carlisle. A visitation will begin at 10:00am prior to the service. Tom passed away at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa on September 16, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Tom is survived by his wife Benita (Rief) Chaput, son Steven Chaput, daughter Christine (Joseph) Kernes, and granddaughter Olivia Kernes, in addition to many relatives and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 18, 2019