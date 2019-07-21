|
|
Thomas Cornwell
Clive - Thomas Edward Cornwell 86 passed away peacefully in his home at Silvercrest at Woodlands Creek Community in Clive, Iowa surrounded by his family on July 13, 2019. As his wife Fran read Psalm 145 to him, he smiled and closed his eyes to this earth one last time. As he entered Heaven, we are confident that Jesus welcomed him Home and took him to the fishing hole He had prepared just for Tom.
Tom was born on September 20, 1932 in Mason City, Iowa. He graduated from High School in Mason City and attended Cornell College in Mt Vernon, Iowa. In September 1952, he joined the US Army and served in the Korean War.
Tom married the love of his life, Frances Jane Repp on August 25, 1954 after he returned from the war. Tom and Fran were blessed with 2 children. They lived their married life in Clear Lake, Fort Dodge, Atlantic, Iowa and retired in Bella Vista, Arkansas in 1996. Tom worked for Dickson's Christian Gift Company for 20 years covering several states. From 1985 to 1996 Tom and Fran lived out of a RV and loved travelling, meeting people, spending time with family and each other. Tom was loved by everyone and his example of showing Christ to others was evident to all he met.
Tom lived his life to the fullest despite his diagnosis of prostate cancer, congestive heart failure, kidney failure and macular degeneration. He loved golfing, traveling, snow skiing (which he started at 60), fishing, baking cookies and studying God's Word. Leading Bible Studies and sharing with others about Jesus brought him his greatest Joy. As his sight left him and his illnesses progressed he continued to bake cookies and bless others any way he could.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eileen Cornwell, his brother Grant Cornwell sister Jean Ann Middleton.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Fran, daughter Kathy (Ken) Francis, son Jeff (Cindy) Cornwell, his grandchildren, Nicholas Francis, Danielle (Michael) Larson, Taylor (Alyson) Francis. Keith Cornwell, Shannon (Tye) Haas, and his great grandchildren Lillian (11) and Jackson (4 months). 3 Nieces and 2 Nephews.
A celebration of Toms life will be held on August 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Timberline Church 4459 121st Street in Urbandale, Iowa. Family will be available for visitation at noon.
Contributions can be made in Tom's memory to The Parkinson's Association, Timberline Evangelical Free Church of Urbandale, Senior Dreams Foundation or Mercy Ministries.
The family would like to thank the outstanding staff at Woodlands Creek and Unity Point Hospice who made his last days in his earthly body more comfortable.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 21, 2019