McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Seventh Day Adventist Church
903 W. Summit Street
Winterset, IA
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Seventh Day Adventist Church
903 W. Summit Street
Winterset, IA
Thomas D. Allen


1948 - 2019
Thomas D. Allen Obituary
Thomas D. Allen

Winterset - Thomas Duane Allen, 71, passed away October 5, 2019 at the Central Iowa VA Hospital in Des Moines. Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at Seventh Day Adventist Church (903 W. Summit Street Winterset, IA 50273). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family for a future donation of their choosing.

A full obituary and online condolences may be found on Tom's page at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 9, 2019
