Thomas D. Allen
Winterset - Thomas Duane Allen, 71, passed away October 5, 2019 at the Central Iowa VA Hospital in Des Moines. Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at Seventh Day Adventist Church (903 W. Summit Street Winterset, IA 50273). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family for a future donation of their choosing.
A full obituary and online condolences may be found on Tom's page at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 9, 2019