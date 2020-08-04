1/1
Thomas D. Vlassis
Thomas D. Vlassis

Des Moines - On August 1, 2020, Tom Vlassis, left this life to be reunited with his wife, Sophie.

Tom was part owner and pharmacist at Franklin Pharmacy for over 30 years and served on the Des Moines City Council for over 20 years.

Tom was preceded in death by the love of his life, Sophie Pargas Vlassis; his parents, George and Lois Vlassis and two sisters, Gretchen Kappos Aldrich and Helen Demetra Wolfe. He will be missed by his two brothers, Jim Vlassis and Dr. Gus Vlassis and many nephews and nieces and their families as well as a multitude of friends and colleagues.

Visitation will be held 5-7pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel. A Trisagion Service will be held at 7pm. Funeral services will be 11am, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Greek Orthodox Church of St. George. Interment will be at Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream link will appear on Tom's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com, where you may also view an expanded obituary and leave online condolences. An additional celebration of life, will be planned at a later date.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Service
07:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greek Orthodox Church of St. George
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
