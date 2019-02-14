|
|
Thomas David Quinn
Runnells - Tom was born December 13, 1925. He was called home February 9, 2019. Tom was born into a large Irish family in St. Marys, Iowa. His parents were Leslie and Violet McNeer Quinn. Tom met a high school gal named Darlene Nancy Jones in June 1953. He followed her into her church where he met and continued to serve his Lord. After a government contract in Greenland, he married his true love January 1954.
Tom had many talents and a perfectionist running his own construction company with secretary, Darlene. He provided a comfortable living and a beautiful home for his wife and four lovely daughters. He was proud of his four M's Melody, Melynda, Melissa, and Melea. They all married great guys giving him four sons. They gave him nine grandchildren who grew up, married well and gave him twelve great grand kids. All a most pleasurable delight.
Sadly leaving all behind but knowing he will see them again. Tom also has a daughter from a previous marriage, Jackie Richardson and her family. Tom's memorial service will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Free Church, 4555 Parkridge Ave., Pleasant Hill, IA. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m. Burial at Powers-Warren Cemetery on SE Powers and SE 132, Adelphi, Polk County, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 14, 2019