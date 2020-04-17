|
Thomas David Willey
Altoona - Thomas David Willey, son of Vernon L. Sr. and Joan M. Willey, died on April 12, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, IA from complications due to Leukemia.
His legacy of kindness and joy will be long cherished and shared by his wife, Judy; his daughters Teresa Smith and Suzie Brannen; his son, Tommy (Dani); his grandchildren, Michael, Colton, Noah, Kaleb and Kelsey; his brothers, Vernon II (Vicky), Clay (Connie), and Bill (Kande); his sister, Michelle Buckley (Darwin); his Allen in-laws, Myron (Shelly), Tim, Cheryl, and Peter Logli (Rebecca); and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held as soon as it is safe for us all to gather again.
Please see full obituary at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020