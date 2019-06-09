Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Gardens
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Gardens
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Ankeny - Thomas E. DeHart, 81, of Ankeny, IA passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 at home.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ankeny Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.

He was born in Iowa City, IA on February 3, 1938 and adopted by Thomas Edison DeHart and Helen (Ketcham) DeHart. Tom graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, IA in 1956 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Iowa State University in 1962. He also attended Wentworth Military Academy. He was married to Jo Elaine (McIntosh) DeHart October 12, 1963, and they lived together in Iowa and Oregon.

Tom enlisted and served in the Army Reserves, and then began a long career working with insurance liability claims for over 38 years. In his free time he enjoyed a variety of activities with family and friends: golfing, playing cards, white-water rafting, fishing, camping, hunting, and telling stories. He was quick witted, and liked amusing retorts. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife Jo of Ankeny, IA; son Thomas Eli (Kirsten) DeHart of Hailey, ID; daughter Jennifer (DeVon) Yoder of Iowa City, IA; and grandchildren Blake DeHart, Paige DeHart, and Seth Yoder.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations for Ankeny Presbyterian Church and St. Croix Hospice of Ankeny.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019
