Thomas E. Wills
Albany - Thomas E. Wills, 82, formerly of Albany, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Greenville, SC.
His memorial service will be on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 at Crown Hill Mausoleum Chapel. The Rev. Steve Hurley will officiate.
Mr. Wills was born in Shelby, NE and lived and worked most of his life in Des Moines, IA where he worked for over 40 years as a mechanic at Jay's Mobile Service on Hickman Road. He retired and moved to Albany, GA in 2005. Mr. Wills was a veteran of the US Army Reserves, and a dedicated, loving husband and father. He had a hardworking, kind, humble, and generous spirit, always sacrificing for others without complaint. He was an avid reader, loved nature and working outside. He also enjoyed all sports with golf being his favorite. Mr. Wills was preceded in death by his wife, Marian E. Wills, and his sister, Suzanne Garten.
He is survived by his children: Tom Wills II (Ehren), Keokuk, IA; Todd Wills (Susan), Jacksonville, FL; Danelle Goddard (Rick), Greenville, SC. Grandchildren: Joshua, Luke, and Emily Wills, Tyler Wills; Garrison, Allison, Abbigail, Zaccary, and Maddeline Goddard. A sister: Denise Tyler (Lyle), Milford, MI.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019